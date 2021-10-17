Cameron Norrie has won more matches than Novak Djokovic in 2021, has the intensity of Rafael Nadal and new British No.1 can claim title that eluded Andy Murray at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie could cap off an incredible year by winning Indian Wells – an event no male British tennis player has managed to win before. Norrie reached the final of the tournament, sometimes dubbed the ‘fifth grand slam, with and emphatic 6-2 6-4 win over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and will meet Nikoloz Basilashvili in Sunday’s […]Full Article