Colin Cowherd: 'Baker Mayfield has to win Thursday's game' I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

There's a lot riding on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in this Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this is a must-win game for Baker if he wants a big pay out from the organization.

