Jack Grealish ‘told me he was shattered’ after Man City Champions League win, says friend Gabby Agbonlahor who claims Manchester United can learn from rivals
Published
Jack Grealish was ‘shattered’ after Man City’s Champions League win over Club Brugge and gave an insight into what life is like under Pep Guardiola to talkSPORT’s own Gabby Agbonlahor. City were at their ruthless best in Belgium, scoring five on their way to victory in the group stage clash. Guardiola’s men were relentless, pressing […]Full Article