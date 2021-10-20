Shannon Sharpe: I trust that LeBron will figure out the Lakers' issues despite loss to a depleted Warriors team I UNDISPUTED

The LA Lakers' opening night wasn't as smooth as they'd have liked. After leading for all three quarters, the wheels came off for LA in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors went on to win 121-114. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both had over 30 points, but Russell Westbrook finished with only eight points in his Lakers' debut. Meanwhile, Steph Curry finished with a triple-double despite calling his own play quote: 'trash.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers' loss and discusses what this means for the purple and gold moving forward this season.