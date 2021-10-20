Emmanuel Acho on Ben Simmons drama: I blame the 76ers franchise and fans for not embracing him I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ben Simmons will not play in the Philadelphia 76ers' opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. This follows the three-time All-Star being thrown out of Tuesday's practice by Doc Rivers after reports said that he declined several times to sub in for a drill. After Rivers tossed him out of practice, Simmons was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Joel Embiid was asked about the situation and responded quote: 'Our job is not to babysit somebody.' Emmanuel Acho explains why he 'blames the 76ers and fanbase for the Simmons drama.'