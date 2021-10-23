Oct.23 - The governor of Nevada has confirmed that Formula 1 may be heading to Las Vegas. With Miami joining the schedule next year, it would be the third grand prix in the United States - as Austin looks set to extend its US GP contract beyond this weekend's race. "Anything that would stop the.....check out full post »Full Article
Nevada governor confirms Las Vegas F1 GP talks
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
WATCH: Michele Fiore joins Nevada governor race
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has joined the Nevada governor race.
Aftermath of area where Gov. Sisolak was involved in two-car crash
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
NV Gov.'s Mansion Halloween decorations have raised questions
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Daily Debrief | RTC taking over certain bus routes for students
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Governor Sisolak says COVID cases in Nevada are moving in a positive direction
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Advertisement
More coverage
Dean Heller announces run for Nevada governor
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Dean Heller has announced his candidacy for governor in Nevada during a Monday event in Carson City.
James Bilbray, former Nevada Congressman, dies at 83
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
New NV IDs present issue at TSA checkpoints
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Fire crews from Southern Nevada head north to help fight Caldor Fire
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas