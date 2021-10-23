Former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak ‘not good enough for the Premier League’ after horror mistake that was ‘so basic it’s incredible’ during Norwich’s 7-0 humbling at Chelsea
Former Liverpool on-loan defender Ozan Kabak has been labelled ‘not good enough for the Premier League’ after a mistake against Chelsea that was described as ‘so basic it’s incredible’. Relegation favourites Norwich picked up Kabak on loan from German side Schalke after the Turkish international had sampled Premier League football with Liverpool during the previous […]Full Article