Manchester United must consider the long-term future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, as well as the future of some of the big players, after losing 0-5 to Liverpool at Old TraffordFull Article
Man Utd must sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and sell three stars after Liverpool demolition
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man Utd stars 'decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack deadline' ahead of Liverpool clash
Daily Star
The Red Devils slipped to sixth in the Premier League after losing to Leicester on Saturday to leave the club with just one win in..