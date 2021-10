Wallpaper photos of the 2021 USA Grand Prix driven on Circuit of the Americas. This Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B on the 24th of October 2021. ✅ Check out 2021 USA Grand Prix results ✅ Check out 2021 F1 Results & Standings ✅ Check out 2021 F1 Teams & Drivers Line-up.....check out full post »