T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s fifer, Rashid Khan’s four-fer help Afghanistan thrash Scotland by 130 runs
Chasing 191, Scotland crumbled as Mujeeb picked three wickets in the fourth over. From there on Scotland never really recovered as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mujeeb came back to pick two more wickets as Scotland got reduced 45/7 in the eighth over. In the end, Scotland was folded for 60 runs in the 11th over as Rashid took two wickets in two balls.