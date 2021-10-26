Draymond Green to toast Steph Curry with $5K bottle of wine – on Warriors owner's tab
Published
To celebrate Stephen Curry being recognized among the 75 greatest player in NBA history, Draymond Green is buying a $5,000 bottle of wine.
Published
To celebrate Stephen Curry being recognized among the 75 greatest player in NBA history, Draymond Green is buying a $5,000 bottle of wine.
Draymond Green says he will again put a $5,000 bottle of wine on owner Joe Lacob's tab in honor of Stephen Curry making the NBA's..