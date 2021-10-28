Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘overwhelmed with emotion’ in first visit to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground as owners meet fans
Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were ‘overwhelmed with emotion’ on their first visit to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. The two world-famous actors stunned everyone by buying the fifth-tier Welsh club back in February. Having been unable to travel to the UK until now, the new chairmen watched the Red Dragons for the first time […]Full Article