T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
Earlier, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi scored 35 each to take Afghanistan to 147 for six wickets.Full Article
Opting to bat, Afghanistan were reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs, but Gulbadin Naib (35 not out) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 not out)..
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match on Friday, registering their third win in..