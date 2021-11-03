Top Champions League goalscorers of all time: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema among the chasing pack
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set the standard following another stunning Champions League performance. The Manchester United star scored an injury time equaliser against Italian side Atalanta to spare the blushes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on a disappointing night for the Red Devils. As a result the 36-year-old now has a staggering 139 goals to