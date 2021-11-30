Cristiano Ronaldo accuses France Football editor of ‘lies’ over Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or claim as Manchester United star misses ceremony where career rival picked up award for seventh time ahead of Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at claims by a French journalist who said the Manchester United star's main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d'Or wins than Lionel Messi. Messi picked up his seventh award on Monday night as he pipped Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to the top prize. Ronaldo finished sixth, […]