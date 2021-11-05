Manchester United legend Gary Neville â€˜could have diedâ€™ after Patrice Evraâ€™s â€˜Bruce Lee tackleâ€™, according to Wayne Rooney, but Frenchmanâ€™s response earned him respect and love in the dressing room
Saying sorry can be hard sometimes, we all know that. But not apologising to Patrice Evra almost got Manchester United legend Gary Neville seriously hurtâ€¦ even killed, if you ask Wayne Rooney. All is fair on the training pitch but when the renowned right-back didnâ€™t acknowledge he was in the wrong for hurting the Frenchman, [â€¦]Full Article