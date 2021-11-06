FA Cup highlights: Wigan Athletic 0-0 Solihull Moors
A spirited performance from non-league Solihull Moors sees them hold 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan to a goalless draw in the first round of the FA Cup.Full Article
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup game between Wigan Athletic and Solihull Moors.