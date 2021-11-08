Newcastle United confirm Eddie Howe as their new manager after failed Unai Emery move, as ex-Bournemouth manager hailed as a ‘better appointment’ for in-trouble Magpies
Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager. Howe was in the stands to watch the Magpies’ 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday and the Premier League club confirmed on Monday afternoon that he had signed a deal to succeed Steve Bruce. “It is a great honour to become head […]Full Article