Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez date: UK start time, live stream, fight undercard and how to follow as ‘Blessed’ out to emulate record-breaking win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 197
Published
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return to the Octagon this weekend to face Yair Rodriguez. The 29-year-old will enter the fight following his record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar back in January. ‘Blessed’ made sure his debut on American network ABC was a memorable one as he landed 445 significant strikes en route to […]Full Article