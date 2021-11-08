Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez date: UK start time, live stream, fight undercard and how to follow as ‘Blessed’ out to emulate record-breaking win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 197

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez date: UK start time, live stream, fight undercard and how to follow as ‘Blessed’ out to emulate record-breaking win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 197

talkSPORT

Published

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return to the Octagon this weekend to face Yair Rodriguez. The 29-year-old will enter the fight following his record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar back in January. ‘Blessed’ made sure his debut on American network ABC was a memorable one as he landed 445 significant strikes en route to […]

Full Article