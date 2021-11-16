Ketlen Vieira v Miesha Tate date: UK start time, live stream, fight undercard and how to follow UFC Fight Night 198 – Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood in action
UFC women’s bantamweight rivals Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate face off in Las Vegas this weekend. Vieira lost to Yana Kunitskaya last time out while Tate bounce back from consecutive defeats by beating Marion Reneau. Now they’ll clash in the headline bout to UFC Fight Night 198. Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood will be in action on […]Full Article