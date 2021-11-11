Gerrard has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract at Villa Park, succeeding Dean Smith, who was sacked over the weekend.Full Article
Rangers break silence as Steve Gerrard is appointed by Aston Villa
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rangers star breaks his silence as Aston Villa close in on Steven Gerrard
Tamworth Herald
Davis, who came through the ranks at Villa under David O’Leary before he left for Fulham in 2007 and then onto Rangers from..
Advertisement
More coverage
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibs, Gerrard, Postecoglou
Rangers boss at top of Aston Villa list of targets, Celtic manager addresses disrupted minute's silence...
BBC News