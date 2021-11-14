Man United reportedly lining up Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane holding key roles in move
Manchester United are reportedly working to persuade Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager. The Times say that, after a series of poor results and performances, Solksjaer’s job is under threat and options are being explored. And Zidane, who won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his time as a coach […]Full Article