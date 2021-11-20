Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish has been on dates with Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack though will now focus his attentions back to on/off girlfriend Sasha AttwoodFull Article
Jack Grealish 'ghosts' Emily Atack in battle to save relationship with Sasha Attwood
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood in big relationship decision after Emily Atack rumours
The £100 million Manchester City star and his childhood sweetheart are reportedly looking for a new plush home.
Tamworth Herald
Emily Atack takes to Instagram as Jack Grealish reunites with Sasha Attwood
Grealish was linked to Atack, with the pair reportedly enjoying dates despite his 10 year strong relationship with Sasha.
Tamworth Herald