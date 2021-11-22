WTA: Peng Shuai call does not alleviate concerns
Published
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee does not alleviate concern about her well-being, the WTA said on Monday.Full Article
Published
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee does not alleviate concern about her well-being, the WTA said on Monday.Full Article
Peng Shuai, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a..