‘Why would Mauricio Pochettino swap Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for McFred?’ – Paris Saint-Germain manager’s possible move to Manchester United questioned

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to take over at Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal at the club. But talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has questioned why he would want the job, where he’d be trading the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe for Fred and Scott McTominay. Pochettino is […]