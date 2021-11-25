Lionel Messi ‘has lost a bit of desire’ and ‘can’t compete’ with Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements – but Ally McCoist still loves Paris Saint-Germain star
Published
Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has lost some of his desire, reckons Ally McCoist. The ex-Barcelona man played as part of a front-three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 2-1 Champions League loss to Man City on Wednesday night, but once again his performance was lacking. His displays with the French club are far […]Full Article