Chris Broussard: 'LeBron James' one-game suspension is fine, but the league is too lenient on Isaiah Stewart' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The League has reached a decision on how it will deal with the on-court altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. LeBron will be suspended for 1 game after fouling Isaiah, and Isaiah will miss 2 games for escalating the situations. Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks these repercussions are too lenient for Isaiah.