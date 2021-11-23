Rob Kearney: Former Ireland full-back says Barbarians outing will be his 'last game of rugby'
Published
Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney will retire from rugby after lining up for the Barbarians on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney will retire from rugby after lining up for the Barbarians on Saturday.Full Article
Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney has announced he will retire after Saturday’s game for the Barbarians against Samoa.
Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney will retire from rugby after lining up for the Barbarians on Saturday.