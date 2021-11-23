Robert Lewandowski scores stunning overhead kick with his shoe untied as Bayern Munich striker sets yet another brilliant record in the Champions League
Published
Robert Lewandowski continues to break Champions League records, achieving his latest feat with a stunning overhead kick in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Kiev. The 2019/20 Champions League winner has been in unstoppable form over recent years, racking up goal after goal and trophy after trophy for Bayern Munich. But it’s been in Europe’s […]Full Article