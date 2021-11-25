Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara’s wonderstrike after Liverpool make it five from five in Champions League against Porto
Jurgen Klopp hailed Thiago Alcantara’s ‘thunderball’ goal as Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Champions League group stages against Porto. The 30-year-old broke the deadlock with a sublime low, first-time, 25-yard half-volley which was subsequently added to by Mohamed Salah’s sixth European goal of the season. It was only the second time […]Full Article