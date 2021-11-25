Mauricio Pochettino signed Manchester United shirt ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Man City but ex-Chelsea star says ‘you do not do it’
Published
Mauricio Pochettino made a fan’s dreams come true by signing a Manchester United shirt, talkSPORT has been told. The Argentine was in town for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash at Manchester City but the match was played in the shadow of the reports linking Pochettino with the Red Devils job. talkSPORT understands Pochettino is keen […]Full Article