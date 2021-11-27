Romelu Lukaku finished Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign with a hat-trick in a game Michael Carrick was captain – Chelsea star may now return to haunt former coach who made him ‘a better player’ and end awful record against Man United
Published
Michael Carrick could come up against a familiar face in what will likely be his final match as Manchester United’s caretaker boss. The ex-midfielder will lead the Red Devils against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon where they will face the huge challenge of facing one of Europe’s most in-form side. However if Carrick is to pick […]Full Article