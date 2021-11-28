Marcus Semien signs 7-year deal with Rangers: reports
Published
American League MVP finalist Marcus Semien has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple media reports.Full Article
Published
American League MVP finalist Marcus Semien has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple media reports.Full Article
Infielder Marcus Semien and the Rangers have reached agreement on a seven-year, $175 million contract, sources familiar with the..