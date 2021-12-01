College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers: Six teams still in contention
Published
Georgia is in, regardless of the SEC championship game result. After that, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati still have work to do to earn a berth.
Published
Georgia is in, regardless of the SEC championship game result. After that, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati still have work to do to earn a berth.
There is no debate over which six teams top the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The question instead..