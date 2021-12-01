British tennis player Johanna Konta announced her retirement on Wednesday, saying: "I just ran out of steam."The 30-year-old Konta reached a high in the rankings of No 4 and was a four-time title winner on the WTA.She became the...Full Article
Tennis: Johanna Konta announces retirement at age 30
New Zealand Herald
Johanna Konta announces her retirement from tennis
Former British number one Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from tennis.
Johanna Konta retires from tennis at just 30 as emotional British star bids farewell
British tennis ace Jo Konta, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2017, has announced her retirement from the sport at the..