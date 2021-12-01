Johanna Konta announces retirement from tennis
Former world No4 Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis. In a post on Twitter beginning “A little update from […]Full Article
Former British number one Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from tennis.
