Mohamed Salah and Liverpool break records to pile more pressure on Rafa Benitez as Everton fans depart Goodison Park early during Merseyside humbling
Published
Everton fans walked out of Goodison Park as a record-breaking 4-1 display from Liverpool and Mohamed Salah left Rafael Benitez’ future in tatters. Liverpool mocked their rivals with songs about manager Benitez pre-match, and ended the game in the same manor as their side cruised to a convincing three points. Liverpool steamrolled their opponents in […]Full Article