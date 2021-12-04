Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix Track: Jeddah Street Circuit Weather: dry 28.0°C Tarmac: dry 31.0°C Humidity: 72.8% Wind: 0.6 m/s NW Pressure: 1013.6 bar Lewis Hamilton qualified as quickest for the 103rd time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver will start.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
