Jude Bellingham launches astonishing attack on referee ‘who’s match fixed before’, Erling Haaland labels him ‘arrogant’ and Borussia Dortmund boss is sent off in defeat to Bayern Munich

talkSPORT

A furious Jude Bellingham launched an astonishing attack on the referee who officiated Borussia Dortmund’s defeat at home to Bayern Munich. The highly eventful 3-2 win puts Bayern four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga but Dortmund left the match feeling very aggrieved. The winning goal, scored by Robert Lewandowski, came from the […]

