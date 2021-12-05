Bryce Young’s 421 yards passing, three TDs drive Alabama to SEC title

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC title, 41-24 behind Bryce Young's 421 yards passing and three touchdowns.Full Article
Bama tops UGA to win SEC title, seal CFP berth
Alabama's Bryce Young passed for 421 yards, and the Crimson Tide rolled to their seventh straight victory over Georgia in..
