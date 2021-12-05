Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final was capped by a superb chipped goal by Sam Kerr, which has been compared to an iconic goal from Euro 96 by Croatia's Davor SukerFull Article
Chelsea's Women's FA Cup win capped by Sam Kerr goal compared to iconic Euro 96 strike
