The Miami Dolphins have won five games in a row after taking care of the New York Giants, 20-9. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins with 244 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.Full Article
Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 as Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to fifth straight win
