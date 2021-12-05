Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 as Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to fifth straight win

Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 as Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to fifth straight win

FOX Sports

Published

The Miami Dolphins have won five games in a row after taking care of the New York Giants, 20-9. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins with 244 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Full Article