Manny Diaz out as Miami's football coach after three seasons
Losses to Alabama and Michigan State doomed the Hurricanes' title chances and put Manny Diaz on the hot seat early in the season.
Miami has fired coach Manny Diaz. Diaz had two winning seasons in his three years in charge of the Hurricanes.
Diaz coached the Hurricanes for three seasons, posting a 21-15 record through his tenure
