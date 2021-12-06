Miami Hurricanes fire football coach Manny Diaz
Miami has fired coach Manny Diaz. Diaz had two winning seasons in his three years in charge of the Hurricanes.
This is a big deal
The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz.
Mario Cristobal has a contract extension offer to consider in Oregon, where he won two Pac-12 titles. He'd replace Manny Diaz if he..