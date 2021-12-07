Skip Bayless: Dame and Ben Simmons won’t mesh as a pairing; I’m not sure they are takeover team leaders I UNDISPUTED
Reports of Damian Lillard’s unhappiness in Portland have not stopped once the season has begun. According to multiple sources, Dame wants significant changes made to the Blazers' roster. Lillard has also made it clear he'd like to play with Ben Simmons, and Simmons himself even liked an Instagram post that referenced this potential pairing. Skip Bayless discusses how this pairing would pan out.Full Article