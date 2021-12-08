Tyson Fury wants unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk but ‘will train like he’s fighting Muhammad Ali’ if it’s Dillian Whyte next, says Frank Warren, who reveals hopes to stage bout in UK
Published
Tyson Fury is still intent on fighting Oleksandr Usyk next despite the WBC's order for a bout with Dillian Whyte, says Frank Warren. The WBC ordered the heavyweight champion to defend his title against fellow Brit Whyte next on Tuesday. But speaking to talkSPORT on Wednesday, Warren said the WBC hasn't set a date for