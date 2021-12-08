Coronavirus: Fans will need to show vaccine pass to attend top-level sport in England
Published
Fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport in England as new Covid-19 rules come in.Full Article
Published
Fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport in England as new Covid-19 rules come in.Full Article
Fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport in England as new Covid-19 rules come in.