Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Manchester United vs PSG and Man City vs Atletico Madrid… worst possible Champions League draws as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and co. await Premier League clubs
Published
There’s a very good chance that if you’re reading this you’ve never heard of the name Magomed Ozdoyev, and if you’re a Chelsea fan, you’d be wishing it had stayed that way. Despite the four English teams making the 2021-22 Champions League group stages look easy, Ozdoyev created by far the biggest drama of the […]Full Article