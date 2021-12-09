Hamilton says he was not involved in axed Kingspan sponsorship

Hamilton says he was not involved in axed Kingspan sponsorship

F1-Fansite

Published

Dec.9 - Lewis Hamilton was part of a push that has seen Mercedes dump its brand new sponsor deal with Irish materials company Kingspan. The logo appeared on the side of the nose of the black Mercedes cars in Saudi Arabia - just as a sizeable controversy about the sponsorship was kicking off. In a.....check out full post »

Full Article