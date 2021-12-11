Max Verstappen takes the most crucial pole position of his career from Lewis Hamilton in stunning fashion and claims first blood in Abu Dhabi title decider
Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a stunning qualifying lap that could be decisive in one of the greatest title fights Formula One has ever seen. Verstappen’s first Q3 time was unanswerable for Lewis Hamilton, who lines up second behind his title rival, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris. […]Full Article